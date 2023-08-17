Every day, claims of an “extinction-level threat” by new generative AIs fill the press. Beware the AI Hype as it comes with a carefully crafted sleight of hand.

Current State of AI Generative AI has some basic uses around remixing but gets everything else pretty wrong I’m not opposed to generative AI. MidJourney has created the picture at the top of this page. I have edited the content of this piece with the aid of ProWritingAid and other AI tools, like ChatGPT or Google Bard, may have helped refine my point here. My use, however, cannot translate into a ringing endorsement of generative AI as transformational… yet. Today’s generative AI is good at one particular parlor trick: remixing. Now remixing is not something new. We, as humans, often advance knowledge and entertainment and remixing. What has changed, and what generative AI can do, is the speed at which one can remix things and the skills required to remix things. For example, it used to take hours and a fair amount of technical expertise to remix a few images together into something new and worthy of usage. Now, a simple prompt into MidJourney, Dall-E, or a myriad of other image creators allows you to get a picture in seconds and get it to a consumable state in minutes. Likewise, one can drop text into a long PDF like ChatPDF and now have it summarize the content or turn it into something that you can interrogate. However, this type of tool works best when a syntax has been established and a relatively pre-defined format has been set. For example, you can take a copy of “Capital,” the famously obtuse treatise by Karl Marx and quickly interrogate it for questions like “why does machinery matter?” to which it will return very nice and quick summaries that are mostly correct. When you consider the time saved, it can be useful. However, the challenge is that a lot of Generative AI just isn’t that good. For example, something structured, like programming, could be a good place for something like ChatGPT to help. Based on research, when ChatGPT was presented with coding challenges, it got answers right only about half the time. So programming may not be its strongest suit. So maybe programming is a little too advanced. How about simple math? Calculators have been around for a long time, so presenting simple math problems may be where generative AI can work well… Well, again, not quite. Basic problems have had issues. But again, problems can be complex, so how about simple operations? For example, taking 2 numbers and figuring out which is greater. Again, ChatGPT has issues doing that. One would assume it will get better over time but, so far, that has not proven to be the case. So we’ve established that ChatGPT is not good at math. Since chatGPT is part of the Large Language Model subset of AI, one would assume that maybe language, not math, was its strength. So putting ChatGPT to the test on writing would make sense. Except because ChatGPT is, again, not great at a task. Ian Bogost, in an article in the Atlantic Magazine entitled “ChatGPT is dumber than you think“ put it best: you may find comfort in knowing that the bot’s output, while fluent and persuasive as text, is consistently uninteresting as prose. It’s formulaic in structure, style, and content. Ian Bogost Formulaic can be useful. In some of my own uses, I’ve been able to create an apartment listing that sounded like what real estate brokers would say. ChatGPT could ingest a few listings and parrot them for my own, remixing what others would say into something useful. Light editing saved me time on the basic creation of formulaic content. Other AI-based tools get closer to identifying errors in your own writing. This piece will, by the time you read it, have gone through at least a couple of them to help me tighten up what I’m writing here, but it won’t have been a straight output. I review every AI suggestion and make the ultimate choice in terms of whether a correction is right. But with creativity, or to creating non-formulaic content, these systems fail. Douglas Hofstadter experience the same thing and identified where humanity still has a clear advantage in writing. it makes sense to let a computer do obviously mechanical tasks, such as computations, but

when it comes to using language in a sensitive manner and talking about real-life situations where the distinction between truth and falsity and between genuineness and fakeness is absolutely crucial, to me it makes no sense whatsoever to let the artificial voice of a chatbot, chatting randomly away at dazzling speed, replace the far slower but authentic and reflective voice of a thinking, living human being. Douglas Hofstadter So if generative AI can’t compute and can’t write, what can it do? Many claim that it can answer fact-based questions, potentially replacing Google as the first stop for search. Again, not ChatGPT’s strong suit. Generative AI systems assert wrong things as truth with all the confidence of the most outrageous individual you can find in social media today. The best hot take I’ve seen to date of the state of ChatGPT came from Christine Lemmer-Webber. It’s mansplaining as a service. Christine Lemmer-Webber The reality of today’s generative AI systems is not living up to the AI Hype so far.

Extinction? The quality of the AI is not a threat by itself.

Our belief in AI quality accelerates existing threats. Now that we know generative AI is so wrong, let’s look at how it’s presented. The parlor trick of “BS as a service” has been heralded as the first step to artificial intelligence dominance. In May, leading figures in the AI community put out a frightening statement: Mitigating the risk of extinction from A.I. should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks, such as pandemics and nuclear war Center for AI Safety … and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had a blog post presenting the threat as relatively imminent (within the next decade) To assess that threat, we must think of what its underlying assumptions are. Based on the Center for AI Safety approach, AI should sit as “a global priority alongside pandemics and nuclear war.“ So it flows naturally, in that view, that the three biggest global risks in the world are : pandemics, nuclear, and AI. Apparently, conventional warfare (like the potentially destabilizing effect the Ukraine invasion has had or the increasingly militaristic position of China) or environmental change do not represent the same level of risk, in their view. Inequality? Poverty? Hunger? Not an issue either, apparently. If you believe that group, the UN Sustainable Development Goals are not about dealing with extinction-level threats. … and yet, AI systems are already a potential threat to democracy. AI systems are increasing inequality. AI systems are increasing power usage to the point where it may not be sustainable. AI accelerates existing threats, but it’s not mature enough to be one by itself. The threats are not from the AI. They are from humans manipulating the AI and/or pretending it can do things it can’t. The AI industry wants you to focus on a faraway point but the damage they are causing is based on getting people to believe that AI works today. The real threat is AI Hype.

AI’s Biggest Threat: AI Hype

Let’s examine the real threat represented by AI industry hype, how it breaks down into core components, and what we can do to fight it.

Threat: Giving AI the benefit of the doubt

Generative AI systems do not hallucinate.

They fail.

Let’s be careful about the language we use around AI. The industry has taken to using the word hallucination when an AI goes awry. The Oxford English Dictionary has a very precise definition of hallucinations:

Hallucination n. a false perception of something that is not really there. Hallucinations may be visual, auditory, tactile, gustatory (of taste), or olfactory (of smell). They may be provoked by mental illness (such as schizophrenia or severe anxiety disorders), personality disorders, or physical disorders affecting the brain (such as temporal lobe epilepsy sepsis, acute organic syndrome, or stroke) or they may be caused by drugs or sensory deprivation. Hallucinations should be distinguished from dreams and from illusions (which are based upon real stimuli). Oxford Reference

A key component here is that perception requires sensory perception. AI systems do not have sensory perception. So instead of inventing or co-opting words that help create a false sense of perception, let’s focus on using the appropriate word for their behavior: failure.

Why is this a threat? To mark AI failures as hallucination is to anthropomorphize them. It is to grant them more intelligence than what they actually have. In doing so, the risk is that such a belief increases trust in the output, which we will cover as the next threat.

Remedy: Call them failures, not hallucinations. Calling the failures for what they truly are will get the industry more focused on fixing them instead of blaming it on something unknowable.

Threat: Blind Trust of AI Output

Use of generative AI output for anything other than entertainment is one of the biggest threats we are currently facing.

The reason the AI industry wants you to focus on the long term is that generative AI’s current output is poor at best, destructive at its worst. Trusting the output of AI leads to a number of issues that could rise to extinction level threats, not by the AI but by humanity itself.

Why is this a threat? With the increase of social media, and the slow disappearance of editors from the workflow of many publications, the quality of online content has increasingly declined. As content farms arose in an attempt to game search engines, and as bad actors increasingly distribute content that helps shape people’s viewpoint to their preference.

Remedy: Verify. Verify. Verify.

One of my college teachers used to say, “in god we trust. Everyone else must bring proof.” AI is not a god so access to the “proof” of what it says is fundamental. So transparency into the algorithm is fundamental. If you cannot track why an AI has output things in a particular way, do not trust it. If it’s not sourced (and verify the sources themselves as ChatGPT has been known to make sources up), it’s not to be trusted.

Threat: Believe AI can do as good a job as humans

The reason AI systems are a threat to existing jobs is not that they can do those jobs.

People’s belief that AI can do those jobs is the primary threat to existing jobs.

The rise of generative AI models like ChatGPT and Google Bard has created a lot of handwringings around what jobs are going to be left. Will AI replace writers? Can they replace analysts? Will they replace CEOs?

In this case, it is not the AIs one has to fear. It is the belief that the AIs can do those jobs. In an extension of trends around outsourcing going back decades, people will believe AI can do the job cheaper and faster than humans. Just as jobs were shifted to lower-cost places around the world, only to witness a degradation in the offering’s quality, monetary pressures will force executives to leverage AI as a cost-cutting measure.

Google is already promoting its AI tools to write news stories. BuzzFeed has already moved to flooding the zone with AI-generated content. German tabloid Bild is betting big on AI.

Software engineers are panicking about being replaced by AI.

In China, at least one company is experimenting with replacing its CEO with an AI.

Why is this a threat? Underlying all of this is not the quality of the AI (see where we started today), but the belief that AI is “good enough” to replace all those jobs. This belief is a potentially corrosive threat. It devalues the importance of quality in favor of volume, a strategy that rarely works when building healthy, sustainable long-term ecosystems.

Remedy: Educate people on the pros and cons of AI. Sure, AI can help speed up work, but AI without human help is potentially dangerous in the long run. Do not believe the AI Hype that this output is good enough.