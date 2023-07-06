Data Capture in the New Social Media Age

With the arrival of Threads
, a Twitter clone from Instagram, much is being made about the aggressive data gathering efforts from Meta within that new platform. So I became curious as to whether Threads was different from other offering or more of the same.
As regular readers of TNL.net know, this is where I pull a spreadsheet and start gathering data from different sources to analyze it, showing my homework along the way. So for those of you who are interested in the whole detail, there’s a whole post coming. For those of you only interested in the TLDR on this, here we go:
Threads does not capture more data than Instagram. It’s only one field off better than regular Facebook. And it’s worse than other social media platform.
I’m sure most readers will stop here but for those of you interested in more details, here we go.
Methodology
To capture equivalent data, I decided to leverage the representations each companies make on their mobile client in the Google Play store. Why Google? Because it is the world where more data is likely to be captured, as Apple tends to be more protective of its users that Google is when it comes to advertising-based data captures. So Play represents the worst case scenario for those organizations.
Fortunately, Google Play also provides useful linking to the different policies.
From a data standpoint, the assumptions I made were as follows:
- If it’s captured on one network, I’ll track it across all networks.
- For each, I focused only on the “official” mobile client and not third party clients, which may or may not capture different data.
- I tried to organized it in 3 categories: Required (they don’t give you a choice), Optional (it’s marked as such), or Not Captured (I couldn’t find a statement of capture in their data capture list)
- I first looked at Facebook, Instagram, and Threads in parallel to each other because they were coming from the same company, Meta.
In terms of categorization, I went with the broad groupings Google defined in terms of data presentation.
The Meta World
To understand Threads, I wanted to better understand how it compared to Instagram (which it is connected to) and to its parent app (Facebook).
Fortunately, they all sit in the Play store at:
|Information
|Facebook
|Instagram
|Threads
|
|
|
|
|Personal Info
|
|
|
|Name
|Required
|Optional
|Optional
|Email address
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|User IDs
|Required
|Required
|Required
|Address
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Phone number
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Political or religious beliefs
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Sexual Orientation
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Other info
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|
|
|
|Location
|
|
|
|Approximate location
|Required
|Required
|Required
|Precise location
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|
|
|
|Financial Info
|
|
|
|User payment info
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Purchase history
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Credit score
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Other financial info
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|
|
|
|Health and Fitness
|
|
|
|Health info
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Fitness info
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|
|
|
|Messages
|
|
|
|Emails
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|SMS or MMS
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Other in-app messages
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|
|
|
|Photos and Videos
|
|
|
|Photos
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Videos
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|
|
|
|Audio
|
|
|
|Voice or sound recordings
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Music files
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Other audio files
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|
|
|
|Files and Docs
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Calendar events
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Contacts
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|
|
|
|App Activity
|
|
|
|App interactions
|Required
|Required
|Required
|In-app search history
|Required
|Required
|Required
|Installed apps
|Required
|Required
|Required
|Other user-generated content
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Other actions
|Required
|Required
|Required
|
|
|
|
|Web browsing history
|Required
|Required
|Required
|
|
|
|
|App info
|
|
|
|Crash logs
|Required
|Required
|Required
|Diagnostics
|Required
|Required
|Required
|Other app performance data
|Required
|Required
|Required
|
|
|
|
|Device and other IDs
|Required
|Required
|Required
A quick analysis points out a few interesting things.
First of all, Threads captures exactly the same data as Instagram. This is not surprising, considering how tied at the hip the two services are.
What was surprising, however, was how much data Meta captures. Compared to its peer, the company is much more aggressive in its capture stance, with information like sexual orientation, political or religious belief, health info, credit score and more being captured when other services do not. The capture may be optional but the power of default dictates that few people will opt-out.
Twitter vs. contenders
Having established that Meta is very interested in your data, I started wondering whether it was better or worse than others. Considering the current landscape, the introduction of Threads is coming into a space of Twitter-like apps that is getting increasingly crowded. For the purpose of this analysis, I decided to focus on the following:
- Twitter (because it’s the OG in this and we should see how others are dealing with this)
- Threads (because it’s the newcomer to the space and clearly the best funded one)
- Mastodon (because it is the “open” competitor, with a plan of avoiding surveillance capitalism)
- BlueSky (because it is meant to be another decentralized network that is intended to be “better Twitter”)
Putting them side by side some patterns emerge:
|Information
|Twitter
|Threads
|Mastodon
|BlueSky
|Personal Info
|
|
|
|
|Name
|Optional
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Email address
|Optional
|Optional
|Not captured
|Required
|User IDs
|Required
|Required
|Not captured
|Required
|Address
|Optional
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Phone number
|Optional
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Political or religious beliefs
|Not captured
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Sexual Orientation
|Not captured
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Other info
|Required
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|
|
|
|
|Location
|
|
|
|
|Approximate location
|Required
|Required
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Precise location
|Optional
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|
|
|
|
|Financial Info
|
|
|
|
|User payment info
|Not captured
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Purchase history
|Optional
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Credit score
|Not captured
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Other financial info
|Not captured
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|
|
|
|
|Health and Fitness
|
|
|
|
|Health info
|Not captured
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Fitness info
|Not captured
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|
|
|
|
|Messages
|
|
|
|
|Emails
|Not captured
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|SMS or MMS
|Not captured
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Other in-app messages
|Required
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|
|
|
|
|Photos and Videos
|
|
|
|
|Photos
|Optional
|Optional
|Not captured
|Optional
|Videos
|Optional
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|
|
|
|
|Audio
|
|
|
|
|Voice or sound recordings
|Optional
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Music files
|Not captured
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Other audio files
|Not captured
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|
|
|
|
|Files and Docs
|Not captured
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Calendar events
|Not captured
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Contacts
|Optional
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|
|
|
|
|App Activity
|
|
|
|
|App interactions
|Required
|Required
|Not captured
|Required
|In-app search history
|Required
|Required
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Installed apps
|Required
|Required
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Other user-generated content
|Required
|Optional
|Not captured
|Optional
|Other actions
|Required
|Required
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|
|
|
|
|Web browsing history
|Required
|Required
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|
|
|
|
|App info
|
|
|
|
|Crash logs
|Required
|Required
|Not captured
|Optional
|Diagnostics
|Required
|Required
|Not captured
|Optional
|Other app performance data
|Required
|Required
|Not captured
|Optional
|
|
|
|
|
|Device and other IDs
|Required
|Required
|Not captured
|Required
First, it becomes obvious how much more aggressive Threads is in capturing data. Secondly, it also becomes clear how little Mastodon cares about capturing data about its users.
In this world, most developers (with the exception fo Mastodon) are looking at capturing information around app usage (BlueSky makes it optional; Twitter and Threads require it; Mastodon doesn’t capture it) and all, except Mastodon, look to track you via Device and other IDs.
BlueSky seems interested in how you’re using their app and what other user generated content you may like.
Threads wants to know EVERYTHING about you, while Twitter is more limited in its data grab. Mastodon and BlueSky are clearly trying to fight each other over who is capturing the least amount of data, with Mastodon having a clear lead so far.
But how do they compare to other social media platforms?
While many people spend their times on Twitter and Twitter-like services, other social networks are capturing large shares of attention. YouTube has established itself as a leader in video; The rise of Tik-Tok has gotten Americans worried about surveillance from China; SnapChat is still one of the big draws for Gen Z; and Reddit has been working on building itself up around a Twitter-like model, leading to recent clashes with its moderators.
So since I had a methodology, I threw them into the mix:
|Information
|YouTube
|SnapChat
|TikTok
|Reddit
|Personal Info
|
|
|
|
|Name
|Optional
|Optional
|Required
|Not captured
|Email address
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Required
|User IDs
|Required
|Required
|Required
|Optional
|Address
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Not captured
|Phone number
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Not captured
|Political or religious beliefs
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Sexual Orientation
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Other info
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Not captured
|
|
|
|
|
|Location
|
|
|
|
|Approximate location
|Required
|Required
|Optional
|Optional
|Precise location
|Optional
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|
|
|
|
|Financial Info
|
|
|
|
|User payment info
|Not captured
|Optional
|Optional
|Not captured
|Purchase history
|Optional
|Required
|Optional
|Not captured
|Credit score
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Other financial info
|Optional
|Not captured
|Optional
|Not captured
|
|
|
|
|
|Health and Fitness
|
|
|
|
|Health info
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Fitness info
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|
|
|
|
|Messages
|
|
|
|
|Emails
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|SMS or MMS
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Other in-app messages
|Optional
|Required
|Not captured
|Optional
|
|
|
|
|
|Photos and Videos
|
|
|
|
|Photos
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Videos
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|
|
|
|
|Audio
|
|
|
|
|Voice or sound recordings
|Optional
|Not captured
|Optional
|Not captured
|Music files
|Optional
|Optional
|Not captured
|Optional
|Other audio files
|Optional
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|
|
|
|
|Files and Docs
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Optional
|Calendar events
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Contacts
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Not captured
|
|
|
|
|
|App Activity
|
|
|
|
|App interactions
|Required
|Required
|Required
|Required
|In-app search history
|Optional
|Required
|Optional
|Required
|Installed apps
|Required
|Required
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Other user-generated content
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Required
|Other actions
|Optional
|Required
|Optional
|Required
|
|
|
|
|
|Web browsing history
|Required
|Required
|Optional
|Optional
|
|
|
|
|
|App info
|
|
|
|
|Crash logs
|Required
|Required
|Required
|Required
|Diagnostics
|Required
|Required
|Required
|Required
|Other app performance data
|Required
|Required
|Required
|Not captured
|
|
|
|
|
|Device and other IDs
|Required
|Required
|Required
|Optional
Surprisingly, Tik-tok was better behaved than most. Considering the recent hysteria over its ability to spy on us, it seemed to make much more of its tracking optional than the rest of the apps in the space. Also of note was that Tik-Tok and Reddit’s capture of your web browsing history was considered optional by the apps, when they were required by YouTube and Snapchat. This points to different levels of targeting from the different players.
The full table
You may also have noticed that some areas, like political/religious belief, sexual orientation, credit score, or health and fitness, were not tracked by most. Meta does track that information but all other players in social media appear to have shied away from the space.
Location appeared to be of interest to most but, generally speaking, it was surprising how much farther Meta was heading into surveillance than other social networks.
|Information
|Facebook
|Instagram
|Threads
|
|Twitter
|Mastodon
|BlueSky
|
|YouTube
|SnapChat
|TikTok
|Reddit
|Personal Info
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Name
|Required
|Optional
|Optional
|
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Optional
|Optional
|Required
|Not captured
|Email address
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|Optional
|Not captured
|Required
|
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Required
|User IDs
|Required
|Required
|Required
|
|Required
|Not captured
|Required
|
|Required
|Required
|Required
|Optional
|Address
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Not captured
|Phone number
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Not captured
|Political or religious beliefs
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Sexual Orientation
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Other info
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|Required
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Not captured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Location
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Approximate location
|Required
|Required
|Required
|
|Required
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Required
|Required
|Optional
|Optional
|Precise location
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Optional
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Financial Info
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|User payment info
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Not captured
|Optional
|Optional
|Not captured
|Purchase history
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|Option
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Optional
|Required
|Optional
|Not captured
|Credit score
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Other financial info
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Optional
|Not captured
|Optional
|Not captured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Health and Fitness
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Health info
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Fitness info
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Messages
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Emails
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|SMS or MMS
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Other in-app messages
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|Required
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Optional
|Required
|Not captured
|Optional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Photos and Videos
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Photos
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|Optional
|Not captured
|Optional
|
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Videos
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Audio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Voice or sound recordings
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Optional
|Not captured
|Optional
|Not captured
|Music files
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Optional
|Optional
|Not captured
|Optional
|Other audio files
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Optional
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Files and Docs
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Optional
|Calendar events
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Contacts
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|Optional
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Not captured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|App Activity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|App interactions
|Required
|Required
|Required
|
|Required
|Not captured
|Required
|
|Required
|Required
|Required
|Required
|In-app search history
|Required
|Required
|Required
|
|Required
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Optional
|Required
|Optional
|Required
|Installed apps
|Required
|Required
|Required
|
|Required
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Required
|Required
|Not captured
|Not captured
|Other user-generated content
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|
|Required
|Not captured
|Optional
|
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Required
|Other actions
|Required
|Required
|Required
|
|Required
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Optional
|Required
|Optional
|Required
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Web browsing history
|Required
|Required
|Required
|
|Required
|Not captured
|Not captured
|
|Required
|Required
|Optional
|Optional
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|App info
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Crash logs
|Required
|Required
|Required
|
|Required
|Not captured
|Optional
|
|Required
|Required
|Required
|Required
|Diagnostics
|Required
|Required
|Required
|
|Required
|Not captured
|Optional
|
|Required
|Required
|Required
|Required
|Other app performance data
|Required
|Required
|Required
|
|Required
|Not captured
|Optional
|
|Required
|Required
|Required
|Not captured
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Device and other IDs
|Required
|Required
|Required
|
|Required
|Not captured
|Required
|
|Required
|Required
|Required
|Optional
For anyone interested in doing more analysis on this, here’s the data in spreadsheet format, that makes it more usable for research purpose. Please do give me attribution if you use it for republication.