Data Capture in the New Social Media Age

With the arrival of Threads , a Twitter clone from Instagram, much is being made about the aggressive data gathering efforts from Meta within that new platform. So I became curious as to whether Threads was different from other offering or more of the same.

As regular readers of TNL.net know, this is where I pull a spreadsheet and start gathering data from different sources to analyze it, showing my homework along the way. So for those of you who are interested in the whole detail, there’s a whole post coming. For those of you only interested in the TLDR on this, here we go:

Threads does not capture more data than Instagram. It’s only one field off better than regular Facebook. And it’s worse than other social media platform.

I’m sure most readers will stop here but for those of you interested in more details, here we go.

Methodology

To capture equivalent data, I decided to leverage the representations each companies make on their mobile client in the Google Play store. Why Google? Because it is the world where more data is likely to be captured, as Apple tends to be more protective of its users that Google is when it comes to advertising-based data captures. So Play represents the worst case scenario for those organizations.

Fortunately, Google Play also provides useful linking to the different policies.

From a data standpoint, the assumptions I made were as follows:

If it’s captured on one network, I’ll track it across all networks.

For each, I focused only on the “official” mobile client and not third party clients, which may or may not capture different data.

I tried to organized it in 3 categories: Required (they don’t give you a choice), Optional (it’s marked as such), or Not Captured (I couldn’t find a statement of capture in their data capture list)

I first looked at Facebook, Instagram, and Threads in parallel to each other because they were coming from the same company, Meta.

In terms of categorization, I went with the broad groupings Google defined in terms of data presentation.

The Meta World

To understand Threads, I wanted to better understand how it compared to Instagram (which it is connected to) and to its parent app (Facebook).

Fortunately, they all sit in the Play store at:

Information Facebook Instagram Threads Personal Info Name Required Optional Optional Email address Optional Optional Optional User IDs Required Required Required Address Optional Optional Optional Phone number Optional Optional Optional Political or religious beliefs Optional Optional Optional Sexual Orientation Optional Optional Optional Other info Optional Optional Optional Location Approximate location Required Required Required Precise location Optional Optional Optional Financial Info User payment info Optional Optional Optional Purchase history Optional Optional Optional Credit score Optional Optional Optional Other financial info Optional Optional Optional Health and Fitness Health info Optional Optional Optional Fitness info Optional Optional Optional Messages Emails Optional Optional Optional SMS or MMS Optional Optional Optional Other in-app messages Optional Optional Optional Photos and Videos Photos Optional Optional Optional Videos Optional Optional Optional Audio Voice or sound recordings Optional Optional Optional Music files Optional Optional Optional Other audio files Optional Optional Optional Files and Docs Optional Optional Optional Calendar events Optional Optional Optional Contacts Optional Optional Optional App Activity App interactions Required Required Required In-app search history Required Required Required Installed apps Required Required Required Other user-generated content Optional Optional Optional Other actions Required Required Required Web browsing history Required Required Required App info Crash logs Required Required Required Diagnostics Required Required Required Other app performance data Required Required Required Device and other IDs Required Required Required

A quick analysis points out a few interesting things.

First of all, Threads captures exactly the same data as Instagram. This is not surprising, considering how tied at the hip the two services are.

What was surprising, however, was how much data Meta captures. Compared to its peer, the company is much more aggressive in its capture stance, with information like sexual orientation, political or religious belief, health info, credit score and more being captured when other services do not. The capture may be optional but the power of default dictates that few people will opt-out.

Twitter vs. contenders

Having established that Meta is very interested in your data, I started wondering whether it was better or worse than others. Considering the current landscape, the introduction of Threads is coming into a space of Twitter-like apps that is getting increasingly crowded. For the purpose of this analysis, I decided to focus on the following:

Twitter (because it’s the OG in this and we should see how others are dealing with this)

Threads (because it’s the newcomer to the space and clearly the best funded one)

Mastodon (because it is the “open” competitor, with a plan of avoiding surveillance capitalism)

BlueSky (because it is meant to be another decentralized network that is intended to be “better Twitter”)

Putting them side by side some patterns emerge:

Information Twitter Threads Mastodon BlueSky Personal Info Name Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Email address Optional Optional Not captured Required User IDs Required Required Not captured Required Address Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Phone number Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Political or religious beliefs Not captured Optional Not captured Not captured Sexual Orientation Not captured Optional Not captured Not captured Other info Required Optional Not captured Not captured Location Approximate location Required Required Not captured Not captured Precise location Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Financial Info User payment info Not captured Optional Not captured Not captured Purchase history Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Credit score Not captured Optional Not captured Not captured Other financial info Not captured Optional Not captured Not captured Health and Fitness Health info Not captured Optional Not captured Not captured Fitness info Not captured Optional Not captured Not captured Messages Emails Not captured Optional Not captured Not captured SMS or MMS Not captured Optional Not captured Not captured Other in-app messages Required Optional Not captured Not captured Photos and Videos Photos Optional Optional Not captured Optional Videos Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Audio Voice or sound recordings Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Music files Not captured Optional Not captured Not captured Other audio files Not captured Optional Not captured Not captured Files and Docs Not captured Optional Not captured Not captured Calendar events Not captured Optional Not captured Not captured Contacts Optional Optional Not captured Not captured App Activity App interactions Required Required Not captured Required In-app search history Required Required Not captured Not captured Installed apps Required Required Not captured Not captured Other user-generated content Required Optional Not captured Optional Other actions Required Required Not captured Not captured Web browsing history Required Required Not captured Not captured App info Crash logs Required Required Not captured Optional Diagnostics Required Required Not captured Optional Other app performance data Required Required Not captured Optional Device and other IDs Required Required Not captured Required

First, it becomes obvious how much more aggressive Threads is in capturing data. Secondly, it also becomes clear how little Mastodon cares about capturing data about its users.

In this world, most developers (with the exception fo Mastodon) are looking at capturing information around app usage (BlueSky makes it optional; Twitter and Threads require it; Mastodon doesn’t capture it) and all, except Mastodon, look to track you via Device and other IDs.

BlueSky seems interested in how you’re using their app and what other user generated content you may like.

Threads wants to know EVERYTHING about you, while Twitter is more limited in its data grab. Mastodon and BlueSky are clearly trying to fight each other over who is capturing the least amount of data, with Mastodon having a clear lead so far.

But how do they compare to other social media platforms?

While many people spend their times on Twitter and Twitter-like services, other social networks are capturing large shares of attention. YouTube has established itself as a leader in video; The rise of Tik-Tok has gotten Americans worried about surveillance from China; SnapChat is still one of the big draws for Gen Z; and Reddit has been working on building itself up around a Twitter-like model, leading to recent clashes with its moderators.

So since I had a methodology, I threw them into the mix:

Information YouTube SnapChat TikTok Reddit Personal Info Name Optional Optional Required Not captured Email address Optional Optional Optional Required User IDs Required Required Required Optional Address Optional Optional Optional Not captured Phone number Optional Optional Optional Not captured Political or religious beliefs Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Sexual Orientation Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Other info Optional Optional Optional Not captured Location Approximate location Required Required Optional Optional Precise location Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Financial Info User payment info Not captured Optional Optional Not captured Purchase history Optional Required Optional Not captured Credit score Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Other financial info Optional Not captured Optional Not captured Health and Fitness Health info Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Fitness info Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Messages Emails Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured SMS or MMS Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Other in-app messages Optional Required Not captured Optional Photos and Videos Photos Optional Optional Optional Optional Videos Optional Optional Optional Optional Audio Voice or sound recordings Optional Not captured Optional Not captured Music files Optional Optional Not captured Optional Other audio files Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Files and Docs Optional Not captured Not captured Optional Calendar events Optional Not captured Not captured Not captured Contacts Optional Optional Optional Not captured App Activity App interactions Required Required Required Required In-app search history Optional Required Optional Required Installed apps Required Required Not captured Not captured Other user-generated content Optional Optional Optional Required Other actions Optional Required Optional Required Web browsing history Required Required Optional Optional App info Crash logs Required Required Required Required Diagnostics Required Required Required Required Other app performance data Required Required Required Not captured Device and other IDs Required Required Required Optional

Surprisingly, Tik-tok was better behaved than most. Considering the recent hysteria over its ability to spy on us, it seemed to make much more of its tracking optional than the rest of the apps in the space. Also of note was that Tik-Tok and Reddit’s capture of your web browsing history was considered optional by the apps, when they were required by YouTube and Snapchat. This points to different levels of targeting from the different players.

The full table

You may also have noticed that some areas, like political/religious belief, sexual orientation, credit score, or health and fitness, were not tracked by most. Meta does track that information but all other players in social media appear to have shied away from the space.

Location appeared to be of interest to most but, generally speaking, it was surprising how much farther Meta was heading into surveillance than other social networks.

Information Facebook Instagram Threads Twitter Mastodon BlueSky YouTube SnapChat TikTok Reddit Personal Info Name Required Optional Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Optional Optional Required Not captured Email address Optional Optional Optional Optional Not captured Required Optional Optional Optional Required User IDs Required Required Required Required Not captured Required Required Required Required Optional Address Optional Optional Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Optional Optional Optional Not captured Phone number Optional Optional Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Optional Optional Optional Not captured Political or religious beliefs Optional Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Sexual Orientation Optional Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Other info Optional Optional Optional Required Not captured Not captured Optional Optional Optional Not captured Location Approximate location Required Required Required Required Not captured Not captured Required Required Optional Optional Precise location Optional Optional Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Financial Info User payment info Optional Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Optional Optional Not captured Purchase history Optional Optional Optional Option Not captured Not captured Optional Required Optional Not captured Credit score Optional Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Other financial info Optional Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Not captured Optional Not captured Optional Not captured Health and Fitness Health info Optional Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Fitness info Optional Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Messages Emails Optional Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured SMS or MMS Optional Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Not captured Other in-app messages Optional Optional Optional Required Not captured Not captured Optional Required Not captured Optional Photos and Videos Photos Optional Optional Optional Optional Not captured Optional Optional Optional Optional Optional Videos Optional Optional Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Optional Optional Optional Optional Audio Voice or sound recordings Optional Optional Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Optional Not captured Optional Not captured Music files Optional Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Not captured Optional Optional Not captured Optional Other audio files Optional Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Not captured Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Files and Docs Optional Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Not captured Optional Not captured Not captured Optional Calendar events Optional Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Not captured Optional Not captured Not captured Not captured Contacts Optional Optional Optional Optional Not captured Not captured Optional Optional Optional Not captured App Activity App interactions Required Required Required Required Not captured Required Required Required Required Required In-app search history Required Required Required Required Not captured Not captured Optional Required Optional Required Installed apps Required Required Required Required Not captured Not captured Required Required Not captured Not captured Other user-generated content Optional Optional Optional Required Not captured Optional Optional Optional Optional Required Other actions Required Required Required Required Not captured Not captured Optional Required Optional Required Web browsing history Required Required Required Required Not captured Not captured Required Required Optional Optional App info Crash logs Required Required Required Required Not captured Optional Required Required Required Required Diagnostics Required Required Required Required Not captured Optional Required Required Required Required Other app performance data Required Required Required Required Not captured Optional Required Required Required Not captured Device and other IDs Required Required Required Required Not captured Required Required Required Required Optional

For anyone interested in doing more analysis on this, here’s the data in spreadsheet format, that makes it more usable for research purpose. Please do give me attribution if you use it for republication.