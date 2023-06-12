Alone Together

“F*** You Marvel”

That anguished expletive came from a fan on the opening night of “Avenger: Infinity Wars,” as Black Panther disappeared into dust after the snap.

There was a colossal shock in the movie theater and one could feel the experience of every other attendee reflecting your own experience of what you had seen (some on YouTube have recorded similar dismay yet the recording does not do justice to the experience of being there). That lone scream in the room reflected the audience’s ambivalence to the experience and provided a bit of levity in a moment of deep sadness. It wasn’t something that Marvel had planned but it fit perfectly with the moment.

It was a moment MADE for a movie audience, the kind of surprise that is best experienced in a group setting. It was the moment I realized we go to movie theaters and live performances for that communal feel. Because we’re human and some experiences are best when they are communal.

I was reminded of that experience after going to the world premiere of Kagami, a mixed reality concert that kicked off at the Shed this week. Powered by Magic Leap headsets, Kagami (Mirror in Japanese) includes a 3D captured performance by the late Ryuchi Sakamoto, enhanced with virtual effects to complement the music. With 80 people in the room during the 50 minutes performance, it is an event that is supposed to present a shared experience (if you’re in New York, it’s running at the Shed and I highly recommend you get tickets.)

And yet, the feeling of that experience is extreme loneliness. You are here, in a room, with Sakamoto on the piano but the ghostly presence of the real people around you quickly fades. The experience is extremely intimate and about as far from communal as can be.

Coming on the heels of this week’s Apple Vision Pro announcement, it appears to enhance how much a lot of AR practitioners believe in humans being an inconvenient obstacle. Apple’s vision of the future was filled with people using their devices in settings mostly devoid of other humans. The Kagami show was held in a room where the projections ignored the people around me. These worlds were one and the same: spaces where we were together but alone.

In the post-pandemic era, this felt… wrong. Coming out of a long period of isolation, the world has learned that human beings are social creatures. Yet technology seems to inexorably push us towards being farther and farther apart.

Of Movies vs. Television

I was looking to anchor this into a wider cultural trend and initially went farther back into the computing world. As I dug deeper into the rabbit hole, I realized that the push/pull over exclusion/inclusion goes much farther. To me, it really starts when television made its way into the world.

Prior to television, the lived experience of entertainment was either in books (accessible only to those educated) and the stage. The stage eventually allowed for movies to democratize access to a performance, reducing the friction of access to that performance from a single location to everywhere where a projector could be had. There is a simple line to be drawn from Shakespeare’s globe theater to the movie theater, both of which gave anyone access to entertainment by joining a crowd.

With the rise of movies came the rise of movie reels, which brought shared visual experience and a shared sense of news to the masses.

When television appeared, however, the shared experienced was reduced. Being in a room with a lot of strangers was no longer how you experienced the content. You now did so surrounded by people you knew. The screen may be smaller and more intimate but the shared social experience was lost.

The limited number of channels still created the impression of a communal experience, as live content was only available on a small set of station and only in real time. Major events were experienced together but separately.

Time still made it possible to have a shared experience. Today, you will hear that experience when walking down the street of most towns around the world during the soccer World Cup. Individual game may be streaming on millions of televisions but everyone is going through a shared experience.

As a kid, I remember watching the explosion of the Space Shuttle in my classroom. It was a shared experience with my class but a subset of the shared experience with the world. A few years later, I learned of the fall of the Berlin Wall when a friend called me with the words “Turn on your TV! They are tearing down the wall!” I sat, in a room by myself, looking at a TV screen and talking excitedly about the world to come with my friend over the phone.

The advent of cable television and recorded video, however, made those experiences fewer and farther between. The television gave us a broad view of the world but often isolated us from our fellow human beings.

Walkman vs. Boom Box

The cassette tape and its portability brought about two revolutions: the Walkman and the boombox. The Walkman allowed people to tune-out the real world while the boom box forced people to navigate the challenges represented by different choices in music.

We all know which approach won out: Today, as you’re reading this, you’re probably sporting a set of headphones that are allowing you to tune out the real world. The media you were reading before this was custom-organized for you, based on your feed preference or what you subscribed to. Whatever you will turn to will have the same kind of personalization, whether it is the music you pick, the videos you watch, or what you will read.

Meanwhile, there are still subsets of our society where the descendents of the boombox (portable bluetooth speakers) blast out sounds to the masses and force larger groups to discuss what is and isn’t acceptable or boundary crossing. As summer is upon us, a lot of those frictions will exist on beaches around the world, as they have for decades now.

One side, the walkman, represents a world made smaller, a private window only accessible to you. The other, the boombox, represents a personal space made wider, the content you want being distributed to a wider group.

It is the same friction as TV vs. movie theaters: Watching a movie on your TV brings you into a more private space; doing so at a movie theater brings you into a public space where the shared experience is the point.

1990s Internet vs. current internet

The rise of the internet and online media in the 1990s was a messy social experiment. As something that grew mostly organically and in a relatively uncontrolled fashion, the 1990s internet was experimental and socially unbound.

The fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Cold War had brought about a sense of capitalism as a force for good and peace and prosperity as a given. It is against that background that kids were given millions of dollars to experiment in building this new internet.

We were mostly recent grads whose more recent experience were aligned with past recent life with college roommates or current life with fellow twenty-something roommate professionals. So what early commercial internet builders looked to was a communal experience. Whether it was the unix-based talk and finger protocols, IRC, ICQ, or AOL messaging, the public space that eventually led to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Mastodon, and others was grounded in a belief of communal experience.

But along the way, the drive to better monetization asked that these spaces become increasingly tailored so advertising could be better targeted. Algorithmic precision ensured that we were fed more of the things we wanted to see and fewer of the things that didn’t elicit a reaction from us.

The result is that today’s internet only exists as a communal infrastructure. It is, however, used as a personal one. You, the reader, are reading this because someone in your group has pointed you to it or to earlier content I created. You may have decided to follow me or the algorithm may have decided that you like content like this.

You, however, are not reading this as part of a communal experience. This article will never reach a mass audience. It’s OK because it probably would not interest a mass audience.

The tragedy is that this piece of content is not an exception. The tragedy is that somewhere out there, a lone creator is creating a piece of content that is deserving of mass consumption but will not get it because of the world we have created.

Different views of the future: Apple vs. Meta

Before continuing to the next piece of my argument, let me make one thing clear: I am not a fan of Meta, the company, or Mark Zuckerberg, the individual. I find many of their practices awful and wish there were a better offering out there.

But when it comes to views of where the Metaverse is going, I believe that Zuckerberg is right and Cook is wrong.

For too long, our media world has been driving to a smaller, more personalized view of the world. It has isolated us more and more. The pandemic has shown us that isolation is not good for us as a species, with mental health issues being at some of the highest levels ever experienced.

Similarly, the coarseness of our speech, the increasing polarization of our politics, and the fraying of social stability all have roots in a belief that we, as individuals, have more rights that society, as a collective.

In the middle of this, two views of the future of XR/AR/VR are emerging: in Apple’s view, there is the world you inhabit, personalized to your use and your views; In Meta’s view, the metaverse is a social environment where interactions with others is the foundation for everything that is to come.

Of course, neither of them is doing this purely on an altruistic basis: Apple sees a world where a device on every face is what will drive their revenue; Facebook sees a world where data-mining social interactions will drive their revenue. Both of them are doing this to make more money and lock up more of the world in their individual arenas, trapping us more and more in bubbles they control.

The Social Imperative

The social view of the world is the one that, in my view, creates less danger for society outside the headset. As humans, we need to understand and rely on each other.

Social is messy and boundaries have to be negotiated. Oftentimes, there are inequities that need to be fixed in social environment. But, as a species, if we cannot deal with those challenges, then we are doomed when we face common threats.

If we live in our individual bubbles, then priorities and urgencies cannot be agreed upon and acted on quickly. We saw it with COVID-19: There is an alternate world, out there, where we could have acted together and completely eradicated the disease. We didn’t and now it will be with us for generations to come.

There are other threats on the horizons: the rates of pollution around the world are increasing and will require collective action if we want to help a large swath of humanity.

So I would call it imperative for any developer thinking about building software for those new platforms to think “social first.” Let’s call it a Social Imperative. Every experience built in an extended reality headset that does not include a substantial social component will only further isolate us and further undermine our ability, as a species, to compromise and work collectively.

The more isolated we become, the more ground in our own worldview we become. With these new technology, there is a chance to return to the more social view of the world that was birthed in the early days of the commercial internet. There is a chance to return to a view that is more human, more together.

Humans are messy and managing the interactions between humans will require a lot more social back and forth. Some of it will be hard. Some of it will be annoying. But most of it will not. And most of it will make it easier for us to reconnect with our fellow human beings both within these extended realities and within the real world.

If, by contrast, we isolate ourselves in our little bubbles of glass, metal, plastic, and software, we may find ourselves alone when the batteries die. And then, looking back, we will find that this pathetic state of affair was related to this moment when developers made the wrong choices between living a collective together when sitting alone, or living a personalized loneliness when sitting together.