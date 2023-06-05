“The Vision Thing”

There is a story, perhaps apocryphal, about how Thomas Edison won the race to a commercially successful incandescent light bulb. At the time, many people had created incandescent light bulbs but the challenge was that none of them could last for more than a few minutes.

Edison assembled a team of experts and gave them ownership in the company in exchange for figuring out a way to create such a lightbulb, in the process creating the concept of what we now see as stock options in the tech world.

In parallel, Edison launched a press tour for his version of the lightbulb. Knowing that the lightbulbs he had on hand would not last more than a few minutes, he created a small “exclusive” curated experience for members of the press, taking them one by one into a room illuminated by his wondrous invention. His presentation speech and demonstration was limited and short enough to ensure that the member of the press would walk away impressed, thinking about the future this new amazing invention would bring. In between bringing two different press members into the room, an assistant to Edison would replace the lightbulb that was presented, unbeknownst to the press, so that they would always have a working lightbulb in the room as the press member walked in, during the presentation, and as the press-member walked out.

Some may look at Edison’s presentation as dishonest but there is another way to look at it. Edison knew that he had people in his lab hard at work on figuring the problem. He also knew they would figure it out sooner rather than later. What his presentation was about had more to do with presenting a future when electric light was the norm, rather than presenting a fully working product.

Since then, much of the tech world has operated on similar principles, presenting a view of the world to come, not necessarily a view of the world as it is today. When the first mobile phone call was made, it was from a corner in New York that was less than a block away from the only tower to allow for such a call to be made. When Elon Musk demonstrated the first Tesla roadster, it was a fast car with a very limited range. When Steve Jobs demonstrated the iPhone, there was no app store, no apps (Jobs recommended building web apps instead, even though he knew an app store would come in subsequent versions), and a limited set of things you could do with the internet off your phone.

But each of those presentations highlighted a world of possibilities. Not a world as it was but a world as it would become.

VR vs. AR

For those of us who have followed tech for a long time, the world of virtual and augmented reality has been long coming. I remember Jaron Lanier, of VPL research, stopping by the UNC campus in the late 1980s to showcase a future that would include overlaying patient data on a body during surgery (I saw that demo in 1989, the company folded the following year). Since then, the future of VR has been riddled with starts and stops. More recently, the unveiling of the Oculus Quest marked a key milestone: For the first time, a VR headset was disconnected from a computer, making it possible to envision a world where VR would become a part of every day life.

But VR has a fundamental problem: The metaverse supposes full immersion, a place you are going to, as opposed to a place that integrates into your everyday life. VR, virtual reality is fundamentally an extension of older media: whether it is printed media (books, magazines, heck, even this newsletter), radio, TV, or movies, the idea of older media is to take you away to a different place. Even the naming conventions, like the earlier iteration of the metaverse called Second Life, for some earlier VR players look to this being a “second place.”

But AR, or Augmented Reality, is born of the digital era, adding digital components to the world we live in. While the two are often overlayed, they come from very different native roots. The Augmented Reality world looks at computing as something that is embedded, ambient, and ubiquitous. Because it melds the digital with the physical world, augmented reality requires a different set of approaches and a different envisioning of the world.

Which brings us to the presentation of Apple Vision Pro at the company’s annual world wide development conference.

I could focus on the over 5,000 patents they filed for this, the partnerships that allow them to have over 100 arcade titles at launch time. I could talk about the HDR support, audio ray-tracing, and secure enclave build into the device. I could discuss the bluetooth connection that allows for airpods, trackpads, keyboards, and joysticks, to be integrated. I could marvel at the AI technology used to attempt at creating life-like avatars for chat and pass through expressions on a front-screens. They are all potentially incredible improvement in a world that looks for a lot of them.

I could complain about the $3,400 minimum price tag (it’s “starting” at that price), the limited battery time of 2 hours, or the fact that there will eventually be a way for hackers to take video/photos without making the world aware of what you’re doing. I could explore how sad and empty the world in those videos appeared to be, with lonely people in empty rooms looking at virtual screens and sitting apart from other human beings.

But none of that would matter. Because what Apple unveiled yesterday was not the product I, or you, will most likely use. It is not even the product a majority of people will use. I can even guarantee that it is not the Apple product that will become the most mainstream version of what’s been unveiled.

But what Apple unveiled one hour and 21 minutes into their presentation was a different vision of the future. While Mark Zuckerberg has been focused a a socially driven metaverse you go to, Apple has been working on a product that embeds itself in your life, eventually killing a few products, including its own.

Rethinking work computing

The first victim (and note that it will not be this year, or even next year) is the iPad. There were no major items given to the iPad in this week’s demo, a realization that it’s a product that doesn’t have much of a future. It’s not getting any kind of hardware improvements and only marginal improvements on the software side. While there is a clear transition and alignment on every other product lines, the iPad seems to have become an orphan, assumed as something that will eventually be subsumed by either larger iPhones on the low end of the form factor, and Vision Pro on the higher side of the form factor. So tablets are effectively over as a consumer device in the long run.

The next obvious victim is AppleTV as hardware device. Surprisingly, it may be given some breathing room as a video-conferencing system, thanks to the introduction of Facetime and the ability to locate lost remotes. But Apple’s vision (pun intended) is to get rid of physical screens in most places. The new device is replacing those screens with a software version of screens. So AppleTV, the app, lives on. AppleTV, the device, not so much.

Going a little further is the interesting aspect of computers. If you consider personal computer history, there has been a bifurcation in usage: on one hand, a lot of people have moved their computer usage to either tablets or phones. On the other, the need for processing power for some power users requires a beefier computer. So where does the personal computer, the one that lives in the home, exist in a future where something like Apple Vision Pro becomes equally affordable.

If you consider the speed at which computing prices change, you could be looking at Apple Vision Pro costing around $1,000-1500 within the next 5-10 years. At that price point, what is the advantage of a Macbook Air over such a device? You may say battery time and that is true right now but what about the future.

The wire

This leads me to the next item Apple didn’t talk about when unveiling this new product: the wire.

The power wire hanging from the side of the Apple Vision Pro was odd to me. In a lot of ways, it’s very un-Apple like. The beginning of the intro video does not even feature it. And yet, there it is, hanging on the left side of the device. It’s utilitarian, it’s ugly, and it doesn’t feel like the type of solution Apple would usually go for. It feels tacked on.

But what if it isn’t?

The Oculus Quest was a radical device BECAUSE it did away with the wire. By embedding the battery directly into the headset, Oculus (now Meta) made it possible to have freedom. Apple looked at it and figured they would move the weight of the battery into your back-pocket and connect it to the headset with a wire. And yet, they left all the processors, all the electronics on the headset itself, leaving that weight and the related processing heat right in front of you.

What if the wire were more than a battery connection? What if it were a way to connect a whole high powered device to the headset. What if the wire connected to a device that had a larger battery, more processing power, all built in a form-factor that looked like the bottom part of a mac laptop?

All the presentation of connecting the device to a Mac presented the screens as virtual and in front of you, along with a black screen on the mac you’re connecting to. That mac, in the future, does not need a screen. All it needs is a connection.

The highest speed for a bluetooth connection is about 2Mbps. WiFi 6 tops out at 9.6Gbps

The current highest speed for a thunderbolt cable is 40 Gbps. A 4k video moves at 40-56Gbps on the low end to 65-85Gbps at a high frame rate.

So if you look a few years out, a future generation cable could move 4k video at very high speed. If you trained people to have a device on their face that has a cable attached to it, 3-5 years out, you could have a device that shrinks further in weight (and size) because the processing is now done at the end of the cable instead of on the device itself. Improvements in wireless speed are not going to be moving at the same speed so you can’t power an off-device source over the air… but you can do so over a cable.

Yesterday, Apple didn’t reveal the “Apple Vision” device. They revealed the “Apple Vision Pro.”

In the office, it will compete with the Macbook Pro (starting configuration price $1,999; 16 inch version starts at $2,499) and the Mac Pro (starting configuration $6,999). A studio display to bring a second screen to those devices is $1,599.

Within this context, the Apple Vision Pro is just the most advanced realization of the Macbook Pro (let’s call it the 60 inch version of the Macbook Pro) or a “light” version of the Mac Pro. Assuming they can get Thunderbolts to push more pixels at higher speed on that cable, you could see the processing power move to a grounded device when you need that extra oomph. You could see a version that only holds cameras and projectors, making it lighter and therefore better to use throughout the day (no one wants to wear a few points of hardware on their head for hours on end).

The key is that this wire may eventually push much more than power (and alternatively, a power pack may get mounted on the back of the strap, as has been the case on some more recent Quest models.)

Who loses?

Meta

Everyone assumes that Meta will lose as a result of this device coming out. Meta no longer will dominate the conversation around wearing something on your face and the competing vision of augmented reality is probably a long term winner.

If nothing else, a lot of people are going to look at the polish of the Apple product and feel that Meta has an inferior product.

I am betting on Cook’s vision, which requires less friction than Zuckerberg’s because Meta is grounded in a view of the world that aligns more with TV (you look at the world created by the device) than with digital (you look at a world augmented by the device). One is a device for entertainment, the other is a device for everything. Meta could lose some of the steam it has gained in the space.

Anyone manufacturing screens

These devices harness a screen-less future. So if you’re making TVs or projectors, you may be in trouble. If you run a movie theater that does not tap into the communal experience but instead looks at bigger, louder as the only differentiator in your model, you’re in trouble. If you’re livelihood depends on some type of display, you’ve got to rethink your alignments.

There is one exception: people manufacturing glass. Corning and/or Panasonic are currently worth around $25B. And if Apple continues on the path of single-minded integration it’s on, it will want to own its glass screens. If you look at the progression: Apple built its own manufacturing and cutting processes; then it created its own processors; it’s only a question of time before the company decides that a $25B investment in owning its own glass (note: Apple has already invested about half a billion dollars in Corning). Where there was once one TV per room in family, there will be 2-4 devices requiring much more expensive glass. And Apple will want to make sure it keeps improving not only the quality of the glass (for both projection and lenses) but also the price of its supply.

The open world

When a major platform emerges independent of an open standard, the potential for an open version of the world closes up a little more. We’ve seen it with Windows in 1990s; we’ve seen it with the iPhone and Android in the mobile cycle. We’re going to see it again in this cycle unless another major player emerges in the open reality space. At this point, it’s Apple’s game to lose and they could become the dominating force of the next phase of computing.

Similarly, if more and more of our world is mediated through a screen (and make no mistake, while Apple has done a great job as passthrough video, the experience is still mediated through a screen), then our connection with the real world is bound to what Apple deems acceptable. It is not hard to image some distant dystopia where Apple decides to censor parts of what you see, just erasing content as it gets streamed to your pupils. By putting those devices on our head, we agree to join a vision of the world that is mediated by the device manufacturer (Meta makes it explicit by taking you somewhere else; Apple pretends you’re in the real world, even though it’s coming through cameras at the front of your headset)

Who wins?

Meta

You’re probably going to say I’m hedging my bets here.

I’m not sure Apple and Meta are addressing the same market. At some point in the distant future, their path may cross but the areas of non-overlap are large enough to warrant both existing. Zuckerberg looks at his company’s device as a second place, somewhere people go to and where people will socialize. Tim Cook is better on a world where people don’t look at their device but have the device augment the real world. So they are fundamentally different worlds.

Meta has 500 games on its platform and, in that space, it may have more competition from Sony (Playstation) or Microsoft (Xbox). With Apple validating the “device on your face” world, Meta may get a boost in the entertainment arena (for example, the idea of using a headset to watch a movie on a plane, one of the use cases presented in Apple’s unveiling, is something that has worked on the Quest since the beginning the of the Pandemic).

If I’m marketing on the Meta Quest line, I’d want to take the video from Apple and look at all the use cases presented that are already solved (videogames, movies, virtual desktop) and present a tagline of “Quest does that now… starting at $399”)

Microsoft

For years, Microsoft has been pushing HoloLens, a head-mounted display that augments your world. Their use cases have been much business focused but they do not have the buzz Apple has. What Apple showed was no different than what Microsoft demoed 4 years ago (here’s a short review from last year). Microsoft may know how to build it for the enterprise but Apple knows how to sell an idea to the masses. The second Apple entered the market, the technology became cool. While Microsoft’s HoloLens may have been seen as dorky a few days ago, it’s form factor is now closer to cool than it has ever been (and it’s available today, for the same price Apple’s device will be next year)

Developers

Every time a new computing paradigm pops up, new opportunities to build and sell apps (or subscription to apps) comes up. With this new vision of the world, augmented reality is now… a reality. There are a lot of exciting use cases and programs to be developed on this new type of platform. A whole new language of exciting interactions opens up a new set of possibilities and creativity.

We do

Technology can be a force for good, as much as it can be a force for evil. Some of the early use cases of augmented reality are closer to becoming a reality. Remember that demo I mentioned from the early days of VR, with patient data overlaying a surgeon’s patient. That reality is one step closer. Similarly, use cases that have existed for years will now have multiple platforms to be delivered on. The future is about to make another jump, and we’re going to get a chance to witness that progress again.