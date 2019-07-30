TNL.net
Advisor
Tristan Louis advises corporations and governments on digital transformation.
Speaker
Looking for an exciting speaker to keynote, moderate or host your next event? Tristan Louis is the person you need if you want a dynamic speaker on digital transformation
Writer
Tristan Louis has been published by The New York Times, Forbes, Business Insider, IEEE Spectrum, and many more.
About
Need a quick summary of what this site is about and who is behind it? Then this is the section for you.
Blog
For 3 decades, the TNL.net blog (previously TNL.net newsletter) has broken new grounds on analysis of the tech industry and its impact on society
Contact
Contact information for Tristan Louis
Search
If you couldn’t find it easily, the search can help you to locate it quickly.
Tristan Louis
Your Guide to
the digital Age
Tristan is a mover and shaker with his finger on the pulse of the possibilities of online technology.
Kendra Wilhelm
Chief of Staff, Higher Education, Pearson
Always clear, timely and very analytical about important trends. A must read blog.
Joi Ito
President, Chiba Institute of Technology
One of the clearest thinkers of our time. He gets technology and is always is ahead of the curve.
David Strom
Former Editor-in-Chief, Tom’s Hardware
TRUSTED BY ICONIC BRANDS
When I want some insight or some direction into a tech or digital area I turn to Tristan.
Dirk Schwarz
Managing Director, MSG Securities
One of the more thought-provoking blogs on the business and socio-political ramifications of online technologies.
Stanton McCandlish
Former Communications Director, EFF
Tristan has the rare ability to articulate the future as though he is describing something in the here and now.
Larry Campbell
Sr. Advisor to the CEO, SSAB
PUBLISHED IN MAINSTREAM MEDIA